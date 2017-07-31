Dog Dies After Falling Into Construction Site Hole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines man says the rehabilitation center On With Life should be held partially responsible for the death of his dog.

Brett Nelson says his dog Piper fell into a hole at a construction site next to his home in the 700 block of Northwest 43rd Street over the weekend. Piper’s injuries were so severe she had to be put down. Nelson says the hole his dog fell into is about 13 feet deep and is only partially fenced off. On With Life owns the property under construction.

“I'm disappointed it wasn't more secured. I don't have any kids, but Piper was a kid to me, but I'm just glad it didn't happen to someone's child,” Nelson says.

According to the Polk County Planning and Development Commission, it’s up to the private property owners to determine how they want to secure the land. Officials say property owners did not violate any rules.

A spokesperson from On with Life says the property line markers and partial orange fencing on site are sufficient warning to notify the public of the area.

Nelson says he takes full responsibility for not keeping his dog on a leash, but has asked the property owners to compensate his veterinarian bills. The property owners declined.