Eastern Iowa Residents Grateful for Community Support During Flood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRBANK, Iowa -- The streets in the town of Fairbank in eastern Iowa are drying out after spending a week under flood waters.

While the streets are showing signs of the flood, the businesses are not. As KWWL's Taylor Bailey reports, this is because of an amazing showing of community support when the waters were rising last weekend.

Costas Bar and Grill, Don's Truck Sales, and Wood's Funeral Home were all in danger as water moved closer to the businesses.

"We had about half and inch to an inch in the office area and six inches in parts of the shop, but the clean up was relatively easy," said one resident. "We called up no one to help, they just show up when they know the river is coming up."

"People just start showing up, the sand starts coming, and the sandbags start flowing, and people just start helping. It's just the most amazing thing you've ever seen," added another witness of the community's support.

Residents did not let the flood waters stop them from sandbagging.

"Tears just well up in your eyes thinking about how all these people took time, they changed their plans that day, no duh I don't think anyone woke up that morning saying, 'lets sandbag,' they came out and they helped. Like I said, it was so moving and I can't say enough."

Business owners say it's an eerie sight to see how low the river is now compared to what they witnessed last weekend.

"It's hard to believe that a week ago, this town, we were inundated with water, and here we are today, happy with smiles on our faces. We survived it."

The town is organizing a celebration for Wednesday night to thank all of the volunteers who showed up last week to sandbag.