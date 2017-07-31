× Gas Main Break Blocks Off Area Near Drake University

DES MOINES, Iowa — An area west of Drake University is blocked off because of a gas main break.

The Des Moines Fire Department says the break happened at the Drake Park Apartments at the corner of University and 34th around 8:45 a.m. Barricades are being put up and traffic re-routed as crews work to make repairs.

There is no word on what caused the break or whether any injuries were reported.

We’ll update this story as more information is released.