IOWA -- The Iowa DOT is releasing an updated and interactive map for bicyclists in search of a trail.

The map may just look like scribbles across the state, but if you zoom in, each line identifies a bike path, bike lanes, bike-friendly roads, and anywhere with a paved shoulder that welcomes bikes. Bike shops and water stops are also highlighted.

The DOT updates this map every two years. It can be accessed online or a paper version can be ordered for free.