× Plea Deal for Van Meter Man in Child Sex Abuse Case

MARION COUNTY, Iowa – A Van Meter man has admitted to sexually abusing a child in Pella in 2016.

Justin Nolan was originally charged with second degree sexual abuse for allegedly forcing a five-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him between July and September of 2016. The girl told investigators Nolan offered her candy to perform the act.

When investigators contacted Nolan he claimed he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and did not remember the incident.

Online court records show Nolan is now pleading guilty to two counts of lascivious acts with a child. His sentencing has been scheduled for August 31st.