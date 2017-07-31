× Sera Alexander’s Murder Trial Moved to December

DES MOINES, Iowa – The trial for a woman accused of killing her stepfather has been moved to later this year.

Online court records filed last week show Sera Alexander’s first-degree murder trial has been re-scheduled for December 4th. She had originally been set to go to trial August 28th.

Alexander is charged in the May 8th death of 49-year-old Anthony Hartmann. Police say Sera admitted to shooting Anthony when he came to the family home to collect some of his belongings.

Alexander`s mother, Susan Hartmann, said her daughter was unaware that a previous restraining order against Anthony had recently expired. She claims he had been physically abusive to her for many years and Sera and her siblings witnessed the abuse. She wants the charge against her daughter dropped.

Last week, court documents were filed showing Alexander plans to argue the “stand your ground” law, which did not go into effect until July 1st, should apply to her case despite the shooting taking place back in May.