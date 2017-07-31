USDA Report Shows Worsening Conditions for Crops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A break from the heat may help out crops, but it won't bring the moisture fields across the state desperately need.

The latest USDA crop report was released on Monday, and says just 65% of the corn crop is still considered to be in good to excellent condition. This is down 3% from last week.

The news is the same for the soybean crop; just 60% of the beans in the field are considered good to excellent, which is down 2% from last week.

Fifty-three percent of the state's top soil is short on moisture.