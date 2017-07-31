× Woman Charged After Teen Accidentally Shot in Leg

URBANDALE, Iowa — One woman has been charged after a teenager accidentally shot himself in the leg on Thursday.

Police say the 16-year-old was cleaning a handgun inside a residence in the 9100 block of Willard Court when the shot was fired. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lavonne Gregory has now been arrested and charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, a class C felony. Gregory posted bond and was released from the Urbandale Police Department.