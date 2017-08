Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMMING, Iowa -- RAGBRAI may be the best known bike ride in Iowa, but more and more cyclists are going off road, hitting the trails and gravel roads.

Over 150 cyclists will hit the gravel near Cumming this weekend for an endurance race that will push their limits and expand their horizons.

Race director Steve Cannon sat down with Sonya Heitshusen to talk about the 24 Hours of Cumming race and his most recent endeavors.