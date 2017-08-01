× Cambridge Man Dies in Head-On Crash

STORY COUNTY, Iowa – A 60-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision near Cambridge Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 6:00 a.m. on Highway 210, near its intersection with 610th Avenue.

A Dodge Durango driven by John King, of Cambridge, was headed east on Highway 210 when his vehicle crossed over the center line, and into oncoming traffic. The Durango struck a GMC Yukon, driven by Rhonda Birchmier, head-on.

King was pronounced dead at the scene.

Birchmier was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines for non-life threatening injuries.