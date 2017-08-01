× Campground at Ledges State Park to be Closed for 2018

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa – The campground at one of Iowa’s most popular state parks is getting a makeover, but that will leave some campers without their favorite spot in 2018.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the campground at Ledges State Park near Madrid will be closed between April 1st and October 31st of 2018 because of needed upgrades.

The Iowa DNR’s public information officer, Alex Murphy, says more of the park’s campsites are being remodeled to have electricity. After the upgrades are complete, the park will offer 82 electrical sites and 10 non-electrical sites. Currently, only 40 sites have electricity.

The work at the campground will not keep people from visiting the park during the day, but until Canyon Drive is repaired from a roadway collapse earlier this year, people will still have to hike into the park.

Murphy says more than 33,500 used the campgrounds at Ledges State Park last year.

Four other state parks are also getting renovations during the 2018 season. Upgrades will be performed at Geode State Park, Maquoketa Caves State Park, Lacey-Keosauqua State Park, and the campground at Marble Beach State Recreation Area.