IOWA -- Homes across Des Moines and West Des Moines are gaining value, according to new data released by CoreLogic.

The data shows home prices in Des Moines and West Des Moines rose by 4.6% between June 2016 and June 2017. Between May and June of this year, prices rose 0.5%. On a national level, prices increased by 6.7% between June 2016 and June 2017.

The report also forecasts a 5.2% increase nationally between June 2017 and June 2018, with prices expected to rise by 0.6% per month.