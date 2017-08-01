Fort Dodge Residents Upset About Winner of Grain Silo Art Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Last week, the city of Fort Dodge announced a winner in its competition to turn a grain bin into a work of art, but residents do not appear to like the choice.

The city held a vote to choose a project to wrap around a massive concrete bin. The final product is expected to feature photos of people and places around the Fort Dodge area. However, the artist behind the winning piece is Australian, and a number of residents have taken to social media to complain that a local artist wasn't chosen.

An online petition was launched this week to hopefully encourage the city to change its mind. In just two days, more than 780 people have signed.

Work on the grain bin is expected to begin next summer.