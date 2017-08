Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Iowa State Patrol is mourning the loss of a long-time state trooper.

The Des Moines Register reports that Charles Black lost his battle with cancer yesterday. He was 76 years old and spent 35 years serving as a state trooper.

Just last month, Black was reunited with John Govia Junior. Black rescued Govia as a baby, following a standoff with Govia's father in 1986. Govia was just 19 months old at the time. He returned to Iowa to personally thank the trooper.