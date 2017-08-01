Metro Community Gardens Providing Fresh Food to Hungry Iowans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Community gardens across the metro are making sure needy Iowans have fresh fruits and vegetables.

Volunteer and founder of Faith & Grace Garden, Mark Marshall, recently retired from his full-time job at the post office and is now living his dream of gardening and helping others.

The gardens, located in west Des Moines and Ankeny, generate about 11,000 pounds of food each year. Volunteers help with planting, tending, and harvesting the gardens.

Marshall says, “A lot of suburban churches sit on 3, 4, 5 acres of land. And all they do is pay a few thousand dollars a year to mow it, so why not put it to really good use there`s plenty of elderly and low income people would like fresh produce and this is all organic.”

If you’d like to volunteer or learn more about the gardens check out www.growthefood.org.