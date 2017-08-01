× National Night Out Events in the Metro

IOWA — Police departments across the country are encouraging communities to get together for National Night Out on Tuesday.

Officers will be able to meet people in their community in a more casual setting and offer information to residents on how they can better the community each day. Below is a list of events taking place across the metro on Tuesday:

Beaverdale/Waveland Park Neighborhoods: 6:00-8:00PM, “Beaver Bend,” Snookies, intersection of Beaver and 41st; Food and Snookies ice cream.

Broadway Heights Apartments: 6:00PM-8:00PM, 4216 NE 50th Street; Food, Ice Cream, Movie

Capitol East Neighborhood: 6:00-8:00PM. Ashfield Park (720 E 19th Street); Brats, hotdogs.

Capitol Park Neighborhood: 6:00-8:00PM, Shop N Save 1371 E 14th Street; Neighborhood bonding

Cheatom Park, King-Irving, Mondamin-Presidential, Good Park, And RiverBend Neighborhood, Chautauqua Park Neighborhood: 6:00PM-8:00PM, Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center, 1801 16th Street; Food, games, prizes.

Colby Park: 5-7PM, 6900 School Street, Windsor Heights; bounce house, game truck, face painting, photo booth, Jaws of Life demonstration, Police K-9 demonstration, blood type testing from LifeServe Blood Center, food and refreshments

Downtown Neighborhood, East Village Neighborhood: 5:00-7:30PM, Cowles Commons, 221 Walnut Street; Food

Douglas Acres Neighborhood: 6:00-8:00PM, Euclid Room, 2540 E Euclid.

Drake Neighborhood: 5:00-8:00PM, Drake Park, 2300 Drake Park; Hamburgers, Hot dogs, games, music.

Easter Lake Neighborhood: 6:00-8:00PM, Easter Lake Park Shelter #1; Potluck.

Easton Place United Methodist Church: 6:00-8:00PM, Easton Place United Methodist Church, 2412 Easton Blvd.

Elsie Mason Manor/Liguti Towers: 1300-1500, Elsie Mason Manor 430 Grand Ave; Ice Cream Social

Fairground Neighborhood: 6:00-8:00 PM, Des Moines Fire Training Facility, 2715 Dean Avenue.

Fairmont Park Neighborhood: 6:00-8:00PM, 3322 E 25th Capitol Hill Christian Church

Gray’s Lake Neighborhood: 6:00-8:00 PM, McCrae Park; Food and beverages.

Grays Woods Neighborhood: 6:00-8:00PM, 1229 E. 35th Street.

Highland Park/Oak Park Neighborhoods: 6:00-7:30PM, Polk County Senior Center, 7th and Corning; Pizza and a potluck, and games for the kids.

Indianola Hills/McKinley/Columbus Park Neighborhoods: 5:30-7:30PM, Columbus Park, 1921 SE 1st Street; potluck

Magnolia Park Neighborhood: 6:00-8:00PM, South Union School (South Union and Leach); Games, hot dogs, and an ice cream social.

Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood: 6:00-8:03PM, MLK Jr. Park, 1650 Garfield Street; Food and games

Merle Hay Neighborhood: 6:00- 8:00PM, Northwest Community Center, 5110 Franklin Avenue; potluck, games, prizes, bouncy houses.

North of Grand Neighbors: 6:00-8:00PM, Boesen the Florist, 3801 Ingersoll; music.

Oakridge Neighborhood: 12:00-3:00PM at Play City Area; Inflatables, Popcorn, Drinks

4:00-7:00PM at Basketball Court Area; Basketball Tournament, Face Painting, Tacos, 926 Oakridge Drive.

Prospect Park Neighborhood: 5:30-7:30PM, Freedom for Youth 2301 Hickman; Hot dogs, chips, entertainment.

River Hills II: 1700-2000, 916 E 6th St. by the basketball courts; Hot dogs, chips, drinks and bouncy houses.

Salisbury Oaks Neighborhood: 6:00-8:00PM, Greenwood Park Shelter by playground; potluck.

Sheridan Gardens Neighborhood: 6:00-8:00PM, Sheridan Methodist Church, 4100 E. Sheridan Ave.

Sherman Hill: 5:00-8:00PM at the Mickle Center (1620 Pleasant St.); Potluck, inflatables.

Southwestern Hills Neighborhood: 5:00-7:00PM, Wakonda Christian Church, Fleur Dr. and Watrous Ave.; Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats.

South Park Neighborhood: 5:30-7:30PM, Jordan Park, 600 E Wall; Hot dogs, ice cream, games.

Summit House: 2880 Grand Ave, 6:00-8:00PM; Potluck

Union Park Neighborhood/Union Park United Methodist Church: 6:00-8:00 PM, Union Park United Methodist Church, 2305 E 12th St.; Food, games.

Urbandale Police Department: 5-7PM, Urbandale Police Department, 3740 86th St.; ribbon cutting ceremony to honor Officer Justin Martin (renaming and deidcating the soccer field), Iowa National Guard Black Hawk helicopter landing, K-9 demonstration, giant slide, bounce house, dunk-a-cop tank, fire safety house, other activities.

Waterbury Neighborhood: 5:00-7:00PM, Polk Blvd. and Ingersoll Ave.; Ice cream truck

Waveland Woods Neighborhood: 6:00-8:00PM, Windsor School Playground (or gym if it rains), 5912 University; Food, ice cream, yard games, basketball and face painting.

Woodland Heights Neighborhood: 5:30-8:00PM, Chamberlain Park, 2150 Woodland Avenue; Food, games, entertainment.