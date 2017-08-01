× Police Looking for Suspect in Clive Greenbelt Trail Assault

CLIVE, Iowa — Clive police are searching for a man who they say assaulted a female along the Greenbelt Trail.

Police say an 18-year-old female was approached by the suspect around 1 p.m. on Tuesday east of the trail bridge over Walnut Creek near Campbell Park, when he attempted to get her to leave the trail with him. He displayed a handgun when she refused and tried to force her into the wooded area; the victim was able to force the gun out of his hand while fighting back. As she tried to run away, the man struck her in the head several times. The victim escaped, but the man fled the scene on a small frame BMX-style bike.

The suspect rode eastbound and was last seen around 100th Street. He is described as a “white male in his 20’s, about 6’0” tall, with a medium build, slicked back hair, wearing a leather jacket, dark jeans, and a black shirt.”

A BB gun pistol that looked like a real handgun was recovered near the scene of the incident.

Clive police say residents are “encouraged to remain vigilant of their surroundings on the trail, as they should in all public places.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Clive Police Department at 515-278-1312 or Westcom Dispatch Center at 515-222-3321.