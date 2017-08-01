× Sandy Hatfield Clubb Stepping Down as Drake Athletic Director

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University is looking for a new Athletic Director.

On Tuesday the school announced the sudden resignation of Sandy Hatfield Clubb from the position. Hatfield Clubb has lead the Drake athletics department for the lasts 11 years. Her last day on the job will be this Friday.

Drake says it will launch a nationwide search this fall to find her replacement.

“I am proud to have been a Bulldog for the last 11 years and sincerely thank the many student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans, donors, and everyone who has helped grow Drake Athletics,” Hatfield Clubb said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon, “We have built a strong foundation together, and I’ll be cheering the Bulldogs on as their success continues. The city of Des Moines has been an extraordinary place to raise our children, and I will be forever grateful to this community.”

Hatfield Clubb has agreed to take a position with the Pictor Group, a collegiate athletic consulting firm.