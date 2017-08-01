× Shop Tax-Free This Weekend

IOWA — If you’re getting ready to do some back to school shopping or planning to make some online purchases, this weekend will be a good time to grab some new goods.

Iowa’s annual tax-free holiday is this Friday and Saturday. Shoppers don’t have to pay state and local option sales taxes on things like clothing and shoes, and the holiday also applies to online shopping.

Not everything is included, like classroom items including pens and backpacks, and it does not apply to items over $100.

The Iowa Department of Revenue says shoppers saved more than $3 million from the sales tax holiday in 2015.

More information is what is tax exempt can be found here, and a breakdown by individual items can be found here.