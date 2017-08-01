Waukee’s Martin Overcomes Adversity to Become Certified Coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE - 21 year old Taylor Martin loves helping people succeed.

The Waukee graduate recently started working with Pure Prep Basketball Academy as a Coach. However, Taylor's journey to coaching wasn't easy. Born with a disability that limits his mobility and vision, Taylor has had 28 surgeries. Some of the surgeries involved breaking his legs and putting them back together.

But after taking coaching classes at DMACC he's now a certified coach.

Taylor's ultimate dream is to work in the NFL as a coach and also be a motivational speaker. For now, he's working hard with the young kids at Pure Prep, and his positive attitude is contagious.