POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- A Des Moines woman is accused of driving drunk with five children in her car.

Wanda Swanson was arrested on Saturday night and charged with third offense OWI, driving while barred, and five counts of child endangerment. Police pulled her over around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and say she had trouble standing and speaking when she stepped out of her car.

Swanson remains in the Polk County Jail.