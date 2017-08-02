× Arrest Made in Clive Greenbelt Assault

CLIVE, Iowa — The search for a suspect in a violent attack along the greenbelt trail in Clive ended Tuesday afternoon.

20-year-old Robert Kristopher Goodenough is charged with willful injury, assault with a dangerous weapon, and obstruction of emergency communication. He’s being held in the Polk County Jail without bond.

He’s accused of attacking an 18 year old woman along the trail near Campbell Park on August first. Police say he attempted to force the woman off the trail at gunpoint. Police say the woman fought back and knocked the gun away. Goodenough is then accused of hitting her repeatedly before she managed to get away.

Police did recover a gun at the crime scene. It turned out to be a BB gun that looked authentic.

Police say an acquaintance of Goodenough saw media reports of the alleged attack and contacted police. During an interview police say Goodenough made statements that implicated him in the attack. Officers also searched his home and say they found evidence connecting him to the crime.