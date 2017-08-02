× ArtForceIowa Asking for Donations to Help Program Participants

DES MOINES, Iowa – ArtForceIowa, a nonprofit organization that lets at-risk youth express themselves creatively, is asking for your help.

The organization says its participants are in need of some items to transition into the coming school year. Things like deodorant and body spray are at the top of their list, but they say they could also use school supplies — especially backpacks.

Donations can be dropped off at the ArtForceIowa site located at 600 Holcomb Avenue in Des Moines. You can also arrange to donate via their website at artforceiowa.org/donate.

Donations for backpacks will be accepted on site next week.