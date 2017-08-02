Boone Mobile Home Residents Without Water Receiving Helping Hand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa -- Hope was fading fast, "We got kicked in the teeth and booted out onto the street," said Samantha Hover of Boone Trailer Court in the 300 block of West Second Street in Boone. Options were limited, "We've been worried since April what we were going to do and how we were going to get this moved," said Traci Wilcox, another resident.

A handful of residents at Boone Trailer Court, were without the funds to move their mobile homes after the city shut off water due to the community owner Curtis Reese's unpaid water bills. Samantha said, "Curtis knew we didn't have any money to move again and none of this was going to be easy for those of us left behind."

In July RV Horizons, a manufactured home park organization out of Colorado caught wind of the situation. Lauren Brown, Public Relations and Community Engagement Manager of RV Horizons said, "Customers are our priority and we do value our residents. It hurts to see this go wrong for people in other communities. We want to help them in a community where they will be cared for."

RV Horizons operates over 270 communities across the country, including two in Boone where these residents who qualify through an application will be placed. Samantha Hover said, "They are going to pay to move the trailer itself. They have waved the application fee of twenty-five dollars a piece."

For Traci Wilcox the good news was almost swiped away as she claims Reese is threatening to withhold her trailer's title due to debts of the home's previous owner. RV Horizons said they have a way to fix it. "There have been issues like that and so in that particular case we are actually giving her the home. We are giving her a home in our community." That response left Traci speechless. "I broke down and started crying and all I could tell her was thank you."

Now they've gone from bullied to blessed. Samantha said, "I've been telling people for months there will be a miracle but lately I haven't believed it. Diane and Lauren are going to be that miracle."

A number of applications are still pending but between the Boone community and another mobile home park in Ames, RV horizons has approved the cost-free move of seven trailer homes. They hope to have the move finished by the end of August. Once relocated, residents will still have to pay the monthly fee for the lot.