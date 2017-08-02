× Employee Accused of Stealing Thousands of Lottery Tickets from Fort Dodge Gas Station

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A big lottery winner could end up as a big loser.

A Fort Dodge man is accused of stealing thousands of Iowa Lottery scratch tickets from his employer and then cashing in the winning tickets. Christopher Breyfogle is charged with two counts of first degree theft and one count of lottery fraud.

According to the Division of Criminal Investigation $20,000 dollars worth of lottery tickets went missing from the gas station where Breyfogle worked in June, July and August of 2016 while the store was being sold from Kum & Go to Yesway. The discovery of the missing tickets was made after an Iowa Lottery employee spotted Breyfogle cashing in a large number of tickets at another retail store in Fort Dodge. The employee reported the odd behavior and a criminal investigation was launched.

The DCI says Breyfogle cashed in $11,000 in winning tickets around central Iowa before his arrest.