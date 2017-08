Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK CITY, Iowa -- A former employee of Polk City Nursing and Rehab is accused of stealing painkillers from residents.

51-year-old Laura Townsend Edler is facing four felony charges. According to online records Townsend Edler is accused of stealing painkillers from three residents of the facility. She is also accused of falsifying one resident's narcotics log to hide the theft.

Townsend-Edler is no longer employed by the facility.