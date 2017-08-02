× Getting Kids Away from Technology and Teaching the Art of Storytelling

DES MOINES, Iowa – One pilot program is teaching kids the art of visual storytelling.

Storytelling and Puppetry Camp is letting kids use their imaginations and create characters based off of stories he or she makes up.

Professional Maureen J. Korte said storytelling is one of the oldest jobs.

“Everybody is a storyteller, but some people don’t know that. And storytelling is the very oldest profession in the world,” Korte said.

Three children are a part of the program and each said they are excited to make puppets.

Nine-year-old Caroline Muelhaupt said, “I want to make either a cat or kitten puppet, because they are my favorite animal in the whole entire universe.”

Campers will be using various skills like math and geometry to create the puppets.

Korte explains storytelling as a way to learn about history.

“It’s the way we learn about our foundation, and every time a child hears or tells a story about their ethnical background their family, themselves, many endorphins are released and it raises their self-esteem and their self-confidence,” Korte said

The camp will end on Thursday with a show put on by the kids with their stories and puppets.

The camp is located at Gateway Dance Theater, and there is an $85.00 tuition fee.