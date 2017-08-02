Gratuity Guidelines: Who to Tip and How Much

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Recently, Uber integrated the tip option into their mobile app, which sparked the discussion of the do's and don'ts of tipping for other services as well.

Patricia Tice with Etiquette Iowa said the idea of gratuity has been around since 1750 but back then tips were placed in a bowl before the meal.

“Johnson's 'A Dictionary of the English Language' was published in 1755. One institution frequented by Samuel Johnson had a coin bowl printed with the words 'To Insure Promptitude.' The word 'tip' is thought to be an acronym for this phrase,” Tice said.

Now it's different in each situation.

"If it's not the best service just give them a little less of a tip. But by not leaving a tip really reflects more on you as the patron than it does the wait staff. That's really not a nice thing to do. So just leave a little bit less of a tip," Tice said.

Tice added, when you are traveling it is important to tip along the way.

“I always recommend to people when they travel, cash out a twenty dollar bill and get 20, one dollar bills. And you can give the Uber driver a couple of dollars or three dollars. Whatever you want. But it's ok to tip them," Tice said.

Everyday Gratuity Guidelines:

Restaurant Wait Staff: 15 to 20 Percent

15 to 20 Percent Taxi/ Uber/ Lyft Driver: 10 to 15 Percent

10 to 15 Percent Deliveries:

Hairstylist/ Nail Technician: 15 to 20 Percent

15 to 20 Percent Skycap at airport: $1 per bag if you check-in curbside; $2 per bag if skycap takes bags to check-in counter.

$1 per bag if you check-in curbside; $2 per bag if skycap takes bags to check-in counter. Hotel Concierge: $5 for getting you reservations/tickets ($10-plus if tickets are hard to get). No tip required when you ask directions.

$5 for getting you reservations/tickets ($10-plus if tickets are hard to get). No tip required when you ask directions. Hotel Bellhop: $1 per bag for taking luggage to your room.

$1 per bag for taking luggage to your room. Hotel Maid: $2-5 for tidying your room. (Leave $ on bed cover so maid will find it.)

$2-5 for tidying your room. (Leave $ on bed cover so maid will find it.) Hotel Doorman: $1 per bag for help with luggage; $ per person for hailing a cab

$1 per bag for help with luggage; $ per person for hailing a cab Cruise: Varies. Ask cruise line for guidelines.

Holiday Gratuity Guidelines: