Metro Waste Hits the Street to Educate Us on Recycling

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa -- The Metro Waste Authority is hitting the streets to retrain you on how to recycle in hopes of saving everyone some money.

Leslie Irlbeck with the MWA spent Wednesday going door-to-door in Pleasant Hill asking homeowners if she could take a peak in their bins.

“I’m not 100-percent. I try to do better than I used to, as you can tell. But I’m not 100% confident I do it the right way,” said Lori Huss, Pleasant Hill resident. Inside Lori’s bin are a number of "no-nos" including pizza boxes, plastic bags and Styrofoam.

She is not alone. A growing number of MWA customers are getting it wrong.

“Yeah, about 11% of the materials that residents are recycling in the suburbs is actually garbage,” said Irlbeck. If 11% doesn’t sound that bad to you, think again.

Each year 2,200 tons of garbage makes it way into metro recycling bins. That 2,200 tons is equal to the weight of 150 school buses. The MWA's Street Team hopes to back those buses up by meeting with people and help them sort out common recycling mistakes.

Irlbeck says if you’re confused you can check online or just look at the sticker on top of the bin for help. You'll find the answers there for questions about common items and even some not-so-common ones. “So, there is some weird things that we see once or twice but we’re actually seeing bowling balls and bowling pins quite a bit,” said Irlbeck.

