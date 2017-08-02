Traffic Fatality Numbers Remain Below 2017 Pace in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The number of Iowans killed on roads is well behind the pace set last year.

According to Iowa Department of Transportation statistics 178 people have been killed on Iowa roads so far in 2016. That's 42 fewer than at this time last year. In 2016 a total of 405 people were killed on Iowa roads, making it one of the deadliest years on record.

Law enforcement officers say the number one factor in preventing traffic fatalities is seat belt usage. The numbers back that up. 39% of those killed on Iowa roads this year were not buckled up.