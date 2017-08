× Whirlpool Hiring for 500 Positions in Amana

AMANA, Iowa — The largest employer in Iowa County is looking for some outside help.

Over the next three weeks, Whirlpool plans to hire 500 new employees at its refrigeration plant in Amana.

The company tells the Cedar Rapids Gazette the starting pay for the jobs will be $15 per hour.

The company also says the need for employees is because of increased demand for refrigerators.