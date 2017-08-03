× Bicyclists Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Minivan in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – Three bicyclists were injured Wednesday night in Dallas County, two of them seriously, after being hit from behind by a minivan.

Trooper Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened around 7:44 p.m. on County Road R-22, otherwise known as T Avenue. The cyclists were traveling south when a minivan driven by 36-year-old Renae Deaver, of Dallas Center, hit them.

Forty-nine-year-old Brian Terhark, 45-year-old Chad Roethler, and 50-year-old Todd Bindel were injured in the crash. They were all wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

All three were taken to local hospitals and Trooper Dinkla says Terhark and Bindel were seriously injured.

The driver of the minivan was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation but officials say they do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash.