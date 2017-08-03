Former School Board Member Pleads in Child Sex Case But Maintains His Innocence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa -- A former school board member in Webster City has agreed to a plea deal in a child sex abuse investigation even though he still says he didn't do it.

Paul Stenger was arrested last December and charged with 2nd Degree Sex Abuse and Lascivious Acts With a Child. He resigned from the Webster City School Board days after his arrest.

On Wednesday Stenger entered an Alford plea to one count of Lascivious Acts With a Child at the Hamilton County Courthouse. The plea means Stenger doesn't admit guilt but admits there is enough evidence to convict him.

At his sentencing, the Fort Dodge Messenger reports Stenger maintained his innocence.

"The voice of the protected youth has been magnified to a level disproportionate to the ability of innocence to be proven in the eyes of a public that outrages against child abuse while bearing witness to a child`s endearing ways," Stenger reportedly told the court, "I accept the burden of years of the remaining expectancy of my life to carry this scarlet letter to relieve my family of continued anguish."

Stenger was sentenced to two years probation. He will be required to register as a sex offender.