Jim Mowrer Announces Candidacy for Iowa Secretary of State

DES MOINES, Iowa – A new candidate is entering the race for Iowa Secretary of State.

Democrat Jim Mowrer announced his candidacy Thursday morning, posting on his Facebook page and campaign website jimforiowa.com.

Mowrer is no stranger to campaigning, having previously run for Congress in Iowa’s 3rd and 4th Districts.

In the announcement Mowrer said he’s running because, “…I believe Iowans deserve fair elections where all eligible citizens have the opportunity to make their voices heard.”

Mowrer has been critical of current Secretary of State Paul Pate, citing a 2016 Election Day issue where more than 5,800 absentee ballots were not counted in Dallas County.

Mowrer is an Iowa National Guard veteran and currently works for a human services non-profit as well as being an adjunct professor at Grand View University.