Police Searching Cellphone Records, No Evidence Yet of Texting in Cycling Accident

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa -- Police say they have received a warrant to search the phone of the driver who hit three cyclists Thursday evening near Dallas Center.

Police say their initial investigation did not show that 36 year-old Renae Deaver was on her phone at the time of the crash, but are making sure with this search.

Police also say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident.

Police say Deaver and three cyclists, 49-old Brian Terhark, 45-year-old Chad Roethler, and 50-year-old Todd Bindel, were traveling southbound on County Road R-22.

Deaver told police that she didn't see the group of cyclists before she hit them.

The section of road in that area is straight and those in the cycling community say the three men were seasoned riders.

Terhark and Bindel were seriously injured and remain in the hospital.

"Sadly its becoming all too familiar. We're getting more and more crashes and we just absolutely hate seeing crashes, especially when it's people we know" said Bif Ridgway of Bike World in Jordan Creek.

Ridgway says accidents like these are a reminder of Iowa's lack of a law requiring motorists to move over when passing cyclists.

"You know we are considered a fairly bike friendly community and state but it is surprising each year we hear about more and more people getting into accidents and for us personally it's shocking that we haven't seen more laws" he said.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures 39 states have some sort of law requiring drivers to move over while passing cyclists.