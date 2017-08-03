× Senate Republicans Looking For Second Trial vs Kirsten Anderson

DES MOINES, Iowa — The state of Iowa is arguing that Kirsten Anderson’s lawyers violated statements in closing arguments, enticed jurors with passion and prejudice and failed to provide sufficient evidence to call for the $2.2 million dollars awarded to the former Senate Republican Caucus staffer.

The motion for a new trial in the lawsuit over sexual harassment and wrongful termination against the Iowa Senate Republican Caucus is no surprise for Kirsten Anderson’s attorney Michael Carroll. “What you have now is the state of Iowa saying a jury of sensible Iowans made the wrong decision. We disagree with that.”

Senate republicans and Tom Miller, the state’s Attorney General are arguing that Kirsten Anderson’s council wrongfully changed their request for emotional distress in total damages from $450,000 to $1.2 million in closing arguments. They say it led the jury to award her $2.2 million. The state argues they never had the opportunity to do any discovery on the basis of these calculations. Carroll believes otherwise, “The jury found that amount of money I suggested was not enough for my client for her injuries and that’s the system of justice we have under the U.S. Constitution.”

An amount the state believes jurors were influenced by when Anderson’s attorneys said they could ‘send a message’ with their decision to rule in Anderson`s favor. The state believes that phrase may invite some passion and should be avoided. “I did not suggest to the jury that they should send a message. I said it was all in context of compensating my client for how she was harmed,” said Carroll.

While fully expected, Carroll is worried that by fighting for a new trial, Senate Republicans are stalling in what needs to be a fight for changed policies in the workplace. “If what they are saying now is they disagree with a juries verdict, how can we trust that they are going to go forward making a good effort to clean up the employee environment for all people in the Iowa Senate?”

The state also believes that since Anderson’s emotional distress was not backed up by medical testimony the amount awarded to her was unnecessary. Anderson’s attorneys expect to file their response against the state sometime next week.