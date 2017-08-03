× State of Iowa Pushing for New Trial on Kirsten Anderson Accusations

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is officially requesting a new trial after a jury awarded Kirsten Anderson more than two million dollars last month.

Anderson, the former Communications Director for the Iowa Senate Republican Caucus, sued the state claiming she was fired after complaining about sexual harassment in the workplace. After more than a week of lurid testimony a Polk County jury agreed with Anderson’s claims and awarded her $2.2 million.

On Wednesday the Iowa Attorney General’s Office filed a Motion for New Trial. The motion claims “defendants are entitled to a new trial due to excessive damages appearing to have been influenced by passion or prejudice, and because the damages are not sustained by sufficient evidence.” The motion also claims there were errors in the jury instructions and due to certain statements made by Anderson’s attorneys in their closing arguments and rebuttal.