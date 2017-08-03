× Suspended Sentence for Mom in Baby’s Changing Table Death

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines mother who pleaded guilty in June to charges related to the death of her baby daughter was sentenced Thursday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Laci Taylor was originally charged with child endangerment resulting with death, after her daughter died in September of 2016. The child rolled over on a changing table and suffocated to death while Taylor says she was out of the room fixing a bottle for the baby and smoking a cigarette. Taylor says was gone for 10 minutes.

In June, Taylor pleaded guilty to felony neglect of a dependent person in the case.

Thursday morning Taylor was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but the sentence was suspended. She will be on probation for five years and must complete 500 hours of community service. She must also pay $150,000 in restitution.