Baby Boy is Iowa’s 29th Safe Haven Child

DES MOINES, Iowa – Officials with the Iowa Department of Human Resources say the state’s Safe Haven Law was used last month for the 29th time.

A baby boy born on July 25th was surrendered to the state after being born in an Iowa hospital. Officials would release any more information in order to protect the identities of the parents and baby.

The law allows parents to hand over custody of their newborns, 14 days or younger, without fear of being prosecuted for abandonment.

A hearing to terminate the parents’ rights will be held within 30 days.