× ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules’ Trial Over Deadly Crash Set for 2018

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa – Former Bachelor star Chris Soules’ trial for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal accident has been scheduled for next year.

Court documents filed Tuesday say Soules’ trial will begin January 18, 2018 and is expected to last four or five days. Soules pleaded not guilty in the case and had originally been scheduled to go to trial on July 19th.

A motion to dismiss is expected to be filed by Soules’ attorneys and the judge has already scheduled a hearing to address it for October 10th.

Soules rear-ended a tractor driven by Kenny Mosher on April 24th near Aurora. Mosher was thrown from the tractor and died at the scene.

Soules called 911 from the scene of the accident however he was not present when police arrived. He was arrested hours later at his home after police secured an arrest warrant.

According to prosecutors, law enforcement officials found alcohol containers in Soules’ truck after the crash.

Attorneys for Soules claim the fact that he called 911 proves he didn’t leave the scene and court documents filed in June by his attorney claim Soules was sober at the time of accident. According to the filing, both blood and urine tests were negative for drugs and alcohol.