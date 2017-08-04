Des Moines Anti-Violence Activist Accused of Child Endangerment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The leader of a Des Moines organization that is supposed to help victims of violence is now charged with child endangerment.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Calvetta Williams, Executive Director of "Mothers Against Violence." The organization says its mission is to curb violence and provide assistance to victims of violence.

But now police say a child in Williams' care was injured last month. Neesha Williams, the mother of the child, posted pictures of her daughter's injuries on Facebook on July 14th. The pictures show the child covered with scratches. Along with the photos Neesha Williams posted "Calvetta abused my child and tried to lie about it saying it was bed marks and got real defensive."

"Mothers Against Violence" received grants from the state and federal government totaling around $130,000 last year. The government could pull that funding if Calvetta Williams is convicted of Child Endangerment Causing Injury.

Calvetta Williams declined our requests for comment. As of Friday evening she had not been arrested on the child endangerment charge.