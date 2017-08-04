× Hinterland Music Festival Ready to Rock St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Iowa –The stage is set for this weekend’s Hinterland Music Festival.

The annual event brings music and camping to the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles.

This year, around 20,000 people are expected to attend. The festival’s line-up is just part of the attraction.

“We’ve got some really big talent this year. Alt-J coming from the UK and they’re headlining Friday night, that will be a really big light show. And then Saturday I’m really excited about Gary Clark Jr. who is playing main support to Ryan Adams. And also the camping experience, we really promote that out here. This year we have about 60% of our attendees are camping. We’ve added two new lots for camping. So it just keeps building,” said Sam Summers, Hinterland organizer.

You can still get tickets for the weekend festival. The first shows start Friday night.