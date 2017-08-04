× Des Moines Mother Back in Jail After Failing Breathalyzer Test Immediately After Sentencing

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines mother whose prison sentence in the death of her baby daughter was suspended Thursday, was back in jail hours later after failing a breathalyzer test.

Laci Taylor, 27, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for the September 2016 death of her daughter. The judge suspended the sentence, meaning Taylor would not spend time in prison if she complied with the requirements of a five-year probation. Immediately following that sentencing Taylor was asked to take a breathalyzer test and failed according to Judge Robert Blink.

Taylor is now ordered to remain in jail until an August 14th hearing where she will be resentenced. Taylor will undergo a “thorough substance abuse evaluation” in the interim. Judge Blink says the fact that Taylor would show up intoxicated to a hearing that could have resulted in her imprisonment leads him to have serious concerns about potential substance abuse issues.

Taylor pleaded guilty in June to felony neglect of a dependent person. She admits she left her daughter alone on a changing table while she fixed a bottle and had a cigarette. The baby rolled over and suffocated.