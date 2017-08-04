× Plan Would Keep Federal Courthouse from Being Built at Riverfront YMCA Site

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines city leaders will vote next week on a plan that could halt construction of a federal courthouse.

Last month the General Services Administration announced it had chosen the site of the former Riverfront YMCA in downtown as the location for a new federal courthouse.

City leaders saw the site as a valuable piece of land the river to eventually be developed as part of the riverwalk. If the federal courthouse were to be built there, the city would lose out on tax revenue.

Monday, the city council will vote on a plan to buy the land if the current owner, Hubbell Realty, is not able to develop it within the next ten months.

The purchase price for the two acre-site would be $5.2 million.