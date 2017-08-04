× September Deployment for Some Iowa Air National Guard Members

Iowa Air National Guard units are gearing up for one of the largest deployments in recent history.

Nearly 300 service members are scheduled to deploy later this year. Their six-month-long mission will run through January of 2018 and they will serve in the Arabian Peninsula.

The group includes members of the 133rd Test Squadron from Fort Dodge and the 185th Air Refueling Wing from Sioux City.

“It’s basically support functions. we’ve got with security forces, what they do here, protect the perimeter. They’ll go over there to the deployed location, protect the perimeter. Carpenters, construction engineering, food services, basic functions that everybody needs to keep” says Senior Master Sgt. Ronald Bennett.

Those deployments will begin in late September.