Story County Sheriff's Deputy Exposed to Chemicals While Executing Search Warrant

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Story County Sheriff’s Deputy was treated at an Ames hospital after being exposed to an unknown chemical on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was executing a search warrant in conjunction with the Central Iowa Drug Task Force when he showed symptoms of chemical exposure. He was taken to Mary Greeley Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Authorities aren’t releasing the deputy’s name. The type of chemical he was exposed to hasn’t been released. The investigation is ongoing.