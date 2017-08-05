× Des Moines Police Investigating 20th Homicide of 2017

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say a stabbing victim is the 20th homicide victim of the year.

Police were called to 3949 56th Street just before 4:00am on Saturday on a report of a stabbing. When first responders arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a stabbing injury. He was taken to a metro hospital where he later died.

A suspect is now in police custody. No charges have been filed.

This is the 20th criminal homicide of the year in the city of Des Moines.