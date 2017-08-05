JOHNSTON- Last summer Johnston Little League made history by qualifying for its first Little League World Series, and then winning a game in Williamsport. Johnston has a whole new group of all-stars and now they're back to defend the Midwest title.
Johnston Little League Hopes to Repeat History
