Nation's Top Agriculture Official Rolls into Iowa in RV

DES MOINES, Iowa–U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue rode into Des Moines Saturday morning as part of his tour in an RV and brought along a message: the agriculture community needs to do more to encourage and invite young people into the industry.

The RV is parked and we're ready to go at the @IowaAgSummit. #BackToOurRoots pic.twitter.com/dvBRLPVaMe — Sec. Sonny Perdue (@SecretarySonny) August 5, 2017

“They need the wisdom from those who have gone before, “Perdue said of the needs of younger people in agriculture, “To help guide them and help them.”

Perdue said tomorrow’s farmers need more access to capital, technology and information to join the industry, which he said will face greater demands in the next 30 years to feed the world than it had in the previous 200 years.

Folks at @IowaAgSummit know not all wisdom resides in DC. Govt has to stop stifling ag production & innovation w/regulation. #BackToOurRoots pic.twitter.com/rETbu0h7PF — Sec. Sonny Perdue (@SecretarySonny) August 5, 2017

Perdue announced a new partnership between the U.S.D.A. and SCORE to help foster development with new farmers. SCORE is a non-profit that finds professionals to mentor those looking to succeed in an industry.

Young farmers roundtable at @IowaAgSummit w/@KimReynoldsIA & @SenJoniErnst. With many farmers aging, next generation is key to future. pic.twitter.com/0B4JYxfjGt — Sec. Sonny Perdue (@SecretarySonny) August 5, 2017

The USDA released a report earlier this year that looked at the rising age of farmers.