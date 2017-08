Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa -- A Jasper County man is dead after losing control of his vehicle on Saturday night.

The crash took place north of the town of Colfax late on Saturday. According to the Iowa State patrol, 19-year-old Ty Carlson of Colfax lost control of his pickup. Investigators say the driver's truck rolled and struck a power pole.

Carlson died at the scene.